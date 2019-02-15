Firefighters respond to SR41 garage fire

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — A garage fire on St. Rt. 41, east of Troy, brought firefighters from several departments out on Friday morning.

A neighbor reported that a garage next door to their residence was burning just after 7:30 a.m. Fire units from Elizabeth Township, Casstown, Christiansburg, and New Carlisle responded to 6320 East St. Rt. 41 and reported a working structure fire in a small detached garage. A medic from Troy Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The fire was quickly knocked down but the building is a total loss.

No cause or damage estimate is available at this time.

Firefighters began clearing the scene around 8:45 a.m.