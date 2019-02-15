DAR honors local students

PIQUA — Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held their annual Youth Awards Tea on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua. The attendees were welcomed by Regent Becky Miller of Troy. Historian Tamy Laughman of Tipp City read a brief history of DAR and the chapter.

American History Chair Dee Smith of Dayton gave out the American History Essay Contest awards. Students in grades fifth through eighth were asked to write an essay titled, “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign.” The essayists were to imagine they were living in 1919 and discuss the pros and cons of this new amendment Congress had passed. Chapter winners were: fifth grade — Kate Kennedy of Holy Angels School in Sidney; seventh grade — Madison O’Leary of Holy Angels School in Sidney; and eighth grade — Jude Schmiesing of Holy Angels School in Sidney. All participants were given certificates; the chapter winners were awarded a bronze medal. O’Leary was announced as the state winner for her grade level. She will be honored at a luncheon at Ohio DAR’s state conference in March.

Smith also presented the award for the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest to Diana Meador of Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City. This essay contest is held in conjunction with the National Italian American Foundation. Students in grades ninth through 12th grade were asked to write an essay titled, “Comparing Ship Technology: The Ships Columbus Used Versus Ships of Today.” The essayists were to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the late 15th-century ships compared to the modern ships of today and how they would have been prepared for his voyage.

Regent Miller gave out the DAR Good Citizen awards in the absence of Chair Jan Wise of Troy. Each high school in Miami and Shelby counties were asked to select a senior who best demonstrates the traits of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. They may elect to enter the scholarship contest, which includes writing a timed essay titled, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The school winners were Hunter Alexander, Covington High School; Emily Austin, Fort Loramie High School; Lindsey Barhorst, Anna High School; Jaclyn Bashore, Tippecanoe High School; Marie Cook, Miami East High School; Mason Darner, Piqua High School; Sara Gibson, Sidney High School; Kyli Parsons, Milton-Union High School; and Alyssa Rapp, Newton High School. Each school winner was presented a certificate, a wallet card, and a lapel pin. Chapter winners were third place — Jaclyn Bashore; second Place — Sara Gibson; and first place — Marie Cook. They each received a monetary award, plus Cook was presented with a traveling trophy depicting the Madonna of the Trail statue.

Dorothy Walker Beach Memorial Scholarship Chair Judy Deeter presented the chapter’s scholarship award. The recipient was Elizabeth Schafer of Covington High School. Mrs. Beach was a past regent of Piqua Chapter who left funds to endow the scholarship.

New members Stephanie Winchester and Melissa Simmons were welcomed into the chapter. Refreshments followed the awards presentation.

Membership in DAR is open to any women 18 years of age and older who can prove lineal descent from someone who contributed to securing American independence from 1775-1783.

See www.dar.org for more information.