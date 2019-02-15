Area briefs

Historical program offered

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society invites the public to its next program, “147th OVI: The 100 Day Men of the Civil War,” presented by Civil War historian Rex Maggert from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

Maggert will follow the men that served in the Ohio National Guard and how they were transformed into the 147th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. The program is free, open to the public with no reservations required.

For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142.

Young Masters exhibit to open

TROY — The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K-12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s art students will be on display from Feb. 22 to March 31. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Art teachers from Troy Christian Schools, St. Patrick Elementary School, Overfield School and Troy City Schools annually select work completed by local art students for the exhibit. Students consider it an honor to have work chosen for this show.

Teachers use a variety of mediums in the classroom to teach art history, aesthetics, criticism, and skill. This display of approximately 300 pieces illustrates the students’ artistic responses to the instruction they receive in the classroom. Members of the community are encouraged to come and see the talent and skill of local art students that will be displayed throughout the historic Hayner Mansion.

Internship, scholarship available

VERSAILLES — Phelan Insurance Agency of Versailles is offering a joint internship and scholarship award in memory of its founder, James B. Phelan, who died in 2015. The award is open to current college students who attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties. Applicants must be majoring in business, finance, marketing, accounting, insurance, or risk management, and must have completed two years of college by Dec. 31, 2018.

The award includes a paid internship at Phelan Insurance Agency, Versailles, plus a scholarship of up to $5,000, with the opportunity to renew the following year. The recipient will be expected to serve a full-time internship during the summer of 2019. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2019.

For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.