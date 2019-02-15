Cribs for Kids program promotes safe sleep

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health is partnering with Caresource Foundation to participate in the Kids for Cribs Program. With this program, Miami County Public Health staff will be able to promote safe sleep for infants by providing parents with safe sleep education. Qualified families will receive a free Pack ‘n’ Play.

According to The Ohio Department of Health, three babies die in unsafe sleep environments in Ohio every week. This program is being implemented to help reduce the risk to babies due to unsafe sleep conditions. The best way to provide a safe sleep environment for a baby is for them to sleep alone, on their back and in a safety-approved crib.

To be eligible for the program, a mother must be at least 32 weeks pregnant or have a baby under 1 year of age. The mother must be WIC-eligible and be the parent or legal guardian.

For more information on the Cribs for Kids Program, contact Miami County Public Health at (937) 573-3520 or go to www.miamicountyhealth.net.