Edison State event to feature dance company

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College is celebrating Black History Month with a special event that focuses on justice and equality. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the Robinson Theater of the Piqua Campus and is free and open to the community.

The evening will include a performance by the popular Dayton Contemporary Dance Company 2 (DCDC2), readings of student essays on the topics of justice and equality, readings of historical pieces, and an art exhibit featuring the work of local artists, all of which portray the theme of the event.

“Justice and equality are currently very hot topics in American culture,” said Marva Archibald, Diversity Committee chairperson. “We wanted to find a way for people to come together and explore these topics through various forms of expression.”

According to their website, DCDC2 was founded in 1975, by Jeraldyne Blunden. DCDC2 is the repertory-training ensemble of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. This culturally diverse modern dance company is committed to arts education, community outreach, and the professional development of college graduates and undergraduates preparing for professional dance careers. DCDC2 provides a platform for emerging performers, teachers, and choreographers to hone their technical skills and showcase their artistic talent.

DCDC2 plays an integral role in DCDC’s education and community outreach initiatives, reaching thousands annually through public performances, lecture demonstrations, residencies, and workshops, enabling students, educators and diverse populations to experience live dance in a community and school setting. The company has performed throughout the Miami Valley and Midwest Ohio, including its annual spring concert at the University of Dayton Boll Theatre. DCDC2 has also performed in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky.

Leading up to the event, Edison State students submitted written work for a juried essay competition on the provided topic: “Who has impacted my dream for equity and justice for all?” During the event, the first, second, and third place recipients will receive prizes and read excerpts from their essays.

Local artists Linda Hamilton of Piqua, Abigail Ngoza-Jordan of Troy, and Zoe’s Pack of Troy, will also have their art on display during the event.

“We have a fun evening planned that’s filled with authentic dance, original essays, art, and good food,” added Archibald. “There will be something for everybody.”

The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College is committed to advancing the College’s academic mission and goals in the areas of diversity, equality, inclusion, and human rights by leading efforts to define, assess, and cultivate diversity as both an institutional value and an academic priority.

The Black History Month events are sponsored, in part, by Edison State Community College, Unity National Bank, and U.S. Bank. For more information, contact Marva Archibald, Diversity Committee chairperson, by calling (937) 778-7908 or emailing marchibald@edisonohio.edu.