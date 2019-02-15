Man guilty of unlawful restraint

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was found guilty of lesser charges this week after an incident in which a woman reported she was kept against her will at a residence in Troy in January.

Donnie King Jr., 46, was sentenced to 35 days in jail for third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint, amended down from third-degree felony abduction, and 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition, in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday.

Those sentences were scheduled to run concurrently with one another. King received credit for time served and was released from the Miami County Jail.

King was originally charged after the report an assault of a Troy woman reported on Jan. 8. According to Troy Police Department records, on Jan. 7, the woman was at a friend’s home when King stopped by. She said she accepted a ride to work from King and another man. The woman then claimed the subjects drove her to King’s residence in the 100 block of Canal Street in Troy and the other subject left.

The victim stated King began drinking and ran bath water and wanted her to take a bath. She claimed King kept his hands on her shoulders much of the time in his home. She also claimed King sexually assaulted her, shoving his hands in her pants four or five times throughout the incident.

The victim also allegedly claimed King wouldn’t allow her to leave or text other people until several hours later. She alleged King wouldn’t let her call or use her phone to leave his home. She said she walked back to her friend’s home and King followed her, shouting at her that he would make her his wife.

• A Piqua man was incarcerated early Friday morning after a report of an assault that resulted in the victim being transported to the hospital.

Roger R. O’Neal Jr., 34, was charged with second-degree felonious assault on early Friday morning. He was later arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday.

O’Neal reportedly assaulted a male victim at a trailer home on the 1700 block of South Main Street, according to the Piqua Police Department. The assault happened after an argument regarding one of O’Neal’s family members. There were no reports of weapons being involved, but the victim’s face was swollen and required medical attention after the alleged assault. A Piqua Fire Department medic transported the victim to the Upper Valley Medical Center.

O’Neal is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on $2,500 cash or surety bond. If he posts bond, he is ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

A preliminary hearing for O’Neal is scheduled for Feb. 20.

• A Troy woman was found guilty of second-degree misdemeanor patient neglect or abuse on Wednesday after she failed to follow proper procedures with a quadriplegic patient at Heartland of Piqua on Oct. 27, 2016.

Rebecca Ward, 36, of Troy, received a $50 fine, court costs, and 30 days of suspended jail time in Miami County Municipal Court. An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor gross patient neglect or abuse was dismissed.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit filed the charges on Ward in November 2018. The department began an investigation after receiving a referral from the Ohio Department of Health on Jan. 31, 2017. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Ward attempted to care for the patient by herself and did not use the correct technique in re-positioning the patient in October 2016, resulting in harm to the patient.

“While Ward turned away from the patient, (the patient) rolled off the bed and fell to the floor,” stated an affidavit from a special agent from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. The patient’s fall resulted in a fractured left elbow and lacerations to the left shoulder and forehead, according to the same affidavit.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Marissa R. Albert, 21, of Russells Point, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Cassandra L. Brumbaugh, 30, of Ansonia, received 25 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Amber D. Cotterman, 31, of Piqua, received 40 days in jail and a $25 fine for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Christopher A. Daniels, 32, of Troy, received 90 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from fifth-degree felony obstructing official business.

• Donna E. Emmons, 41, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 10 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Charles L. Hahn, 37, of West Milton, received two days in jail, eight days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Steven D. Jones, 48, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Jason A. Mills, 44, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Justin R. Musser, 34, of Troy, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Sheila M. Tron, 39, of Piqua, received a $250 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

