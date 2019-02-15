Creative writing class offered at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer creative writing classes at he center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Writing Across the Genres with Meredith Parris is a way to give yourself the time to write, while also learning from others in a writing community. This class will allow students to experiment with several different genres including poetry, memoir, short story, creative non-fiction, and more. Writing Across the Genres is open to students ages 17 and up. The fee is $60 for this six-week class that will meet on Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. Creative writing classes start March 7.

Parris obtained her teaching degree at The University of Cincinnati, and a master of arts in Teaching through the Ohio Writing Project at Miami University. She is passionate about education, reading, and helping students of all abilities find their inner writer. She is a lifelong Trojan, and is a past member of the Exhibit Committee at the Hayner Center.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information see www.troyhayner.org/classes.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.