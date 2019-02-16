College briefs

Students make dean’s list

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the undergraduate students for the fall 2018 term. Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Local students included on the list include Emily Clawson and Amanda Setser of Troy.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Lucas Keller of Troy was named to the dean’s list with distinction.

Wysong graduates cum laude

BEREA, Ohio — Brandon Wysong of Bradford, a graduate of Bradford High School, has graduated cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University with a Bachelor of Science in Education: Early Childhood Education.

Baldwin Wallace University celebrated the achievements of 307 undergraduate and graduate students at the 2018 BW Fall Commencement exercises in December.

UK students named to dean’s list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to announce that the following local students were among 1,751 undergraduates who qualified for the Fall 2018 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List:

Kaitlyn Bucholtz of Laura, a senior majoring in psychology; Hannah Went of Piqua , a senior majoring in biology; and Chloe Johnston of Troy, a sophomore majoring in biology.

Kettering College announces dean’s list

KETTERING, Ohio — Kettering College congratulates the following students on being designated for the fall semester 2018 academic dean’s list.

Ludlow Falls: Rose Studebaker, sonography.

Piqua: Dianna Burt, human biology; Mackenzie Compton, sonography.

Pleasant Hill: Allison Wise, sonography.

Tipp City: Kayla Price, GEED/BSN.

Troy: Abigail Bopp, radiologic technology; Erica Cavender, advanced imaging; Haylea Mattan, GEED/SONO; Julie Quinter, advanced imaging.

West Milton: Madison Brandon, radiologic technology; Matison Jackson, GEED/BSN.

Wiseman named to dean’s list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Daniel Wiseman of Bradford was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2018 semester.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.