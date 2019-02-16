Tractor Supply asks customers to support FFA

TROY — Tractor Supply Company stores across the country are collecting donations to support grants for FFA chapters in their community.

Coinciding with National FFA Week (Feb. 17-24), Tractor Supply customers can donate $1 or more at checkout until Feb. 24 while shopping in-store or online at www.tractorsupply.com. Donations will fund the national Grants for Growing program, supporting hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects nationwide.

“We are honored to play a role in the future of agricultural education through our partnership with local FFA chapters across the country,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Given the generosity and support of our customers and team members, we can invest in the next generation of leaders who are making a significant difference in their local communities and beyond.”

Since the program’s start in 2016, Grants for Growing has raised more than $2.2 million for the National FFA Organization and has funded 994 grants supporting agricultural projects.

Earlier this year, FFA chapters submitted applications detailing how they will start or expand on a project that will benefit their communities as well as both current and future FFA students. Funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from greenhouses to aquaculture labs.

The success of the Grants for Growing program has increased with each year. In 2018, Tractor Supply was able to fully fund more projects than ever due to the support of customers from across the country. The campaign raised a record $830,000, enabling 271 grants to be awarded and impacting more than 30,000 students.

Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be funded in the spring based on the amount of funds raised. Donations will fund grants in the same state they were donated.

For more details about the program, visit http://www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing.