Cookson PTO to receive donations

TROY — Cookson Elementary Parent Teacher Organization will receive donations from State Farm Agent Heath Murray.

Many teachers spend money out of their own pockets to supplement the needs of their students, just so kids can try to keep up with school work. Murray said he “chose this organization because we want to help out our local schools and the PTO aid in getting the kids extra things they need in the classrooms.”

Throughout March, for each person who calls Murray’s office for a quote request, he will donate up to $10 per quote to Cookson Elementary Parent Teacher Organization when you state you are with the Cookson PTO.

“I’m extremely excited to support such a great organization and help our local schools,” explained Murray.

This effort is in conjunction with the State Farm Quotes for Good program where agents choose a charity as the recipient of these donations. Murray and his team will identify a different non-profit each month to receive donations.

“Quotes for Good is a great way for us and our neighbors to give back to the community,” said Murray. “At the same time, I can also provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of their insurance needs and coverage.”

If you would like receive a quote or recommend a non-profit organization for Quotes for Good, please stop by Heath Murray’s office located at 75 W. Market St. or call (937) 335-9600.