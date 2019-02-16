At-large council members to host public event

TROY — All three At-Large Troy City Council members, William Lutz, Robin Oda and Todd Severt, will host an event at the Troy-Miami County Public Library in order to answer questions from residents and address their concerns.

This public event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

“We are holding this event to create more opportunities to communicate with our residents,” Severt said. “Many residents have expressed some concerns that they need more ways to communicate with council members.”

Oda added that council meetings are good opportunities to address council, but that they don’t allow for a back and forth discussion. Oda said this forum will have more of an “open house” feel, where residents can pop-in and talk about the issues that they feel are important.

“I think Robin, Todd and myself believe this is a unique opportunity to bring residents closer to their elected officials. This isn’t a meeting and no decisions are going to be made. However, it’s a new way to engage residents. We had eight residents at our first event and I am really looking forward to another good response,” said Lutz.