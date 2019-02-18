Council to review TRF appointments

TROY — Troy City Council will review a resolution to appoint the director of public service and safety and the city auditor to a new organization called the Troy Reinvestment Fund.

City council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall due to the President’s Day holiday.

Last week, the personnel committee agreed to provide a positive recommendation to council to appoint Patrick Titterington and John Frigge to the board of directors of a new non-profit organization called the Troy Reinvestment Fund.

The personnel committee will hold a presentation regarding the Troy Reinvestment Fund (TRF) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Local attorney William McGraw will represent the TRF organization during the meeting.

The TRF is an organization that would focus to revitalize the city’s downtown as well as other possible community projects using private and public funds such as the city’s revolving loan fund.

Tuesday’s resolution does not involve any city funding or money being spent, and the recommendation is to appoint Titterington and Frigge to serve on the board of TRF.

The TRF is to mirror other communities like Hamilton that have formed reinvestment fund groups to revitalize property.

Last week, Titterington explained the TRF would eliminate “red tape” to complete projects using a combination of public funds through the city’s revolving loan fund and private contributions through organizations such as the Troy Foundation. Private groups could also contribute to the funds and projects of the TRF.

Titterington said other parties besides himself and Frigge would be Mike Twiss, Mike Earhart and Doug Lins. Titterington said the group has received approval from the state and is in the process of obtaining a 501(c)(3) status.

The resolution seeks an emergency legislation due to filing of the organization.

Other items on the council agenda include:

• A public hearing to rezone 44 Peters Ave. from M-2 Industrial to planned development.

The applicant and owner is Jason Marko for the U-Stor-It self-storage business. The applicant’s intention is to construct a second separate building of self-storage units.

• R-4-2019 Resolution for a small business development loan for Slimline Surgical Devices, dba, Canyon Run Engineering Technologies for $83,737.50 with emergency designation. The loan is to purchase additional equipment for the company’s expansion. The company is located at 1990 W. Stanfield Road. The business employs 17 full-time employees and one part-time employee. The company plans to add five more employees. The loan is for 60 months with 4.5 percent interest.

• R-5-2019 Resolution to bid replacement of the programmable logic controllers system at the Waste Water Treatment plant at a cost not to exceed $170,000. The current system is no longer viable and the item was included in the 2019 budget.

• R-6-2019 Resolution to name event/concession area of Miami Shores Golf Course clubhouse “The Shoreline.”

• R-7-2019 Resolution to amend fee schedule to adjust cemetery fees. If approved, the fees would become effective April 1, 2019.

• R-8-2019 Resolution to authorize appointees to the board of directors of the Troy Reinvestment Fund with emergency designation.

• O-4-2019 Ordinance to authorize lime agreement with the city of Dayton. The first year’s cost is estimated at $285,000. The city of Dayton requested a five-year agreement.

• O-5-2019 Ordinance for Treasure Island agreements for concerts for alcohol use and sales for June 29 and Aug. 3

In other council news:

The law and ordinance committee will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting on Tuesday to review amending local ordinances to comply with new state laws regarding firearms.

According to the committee packet, the Ohio legislature recently enacted House Bill 228 regarding firearms. The director of law has advised that Troy’s ordinances should be amended to eliminate the possibility that the city has laws that differ from state law to avoid lawsuits. The recommendation, including the city of Troy, will still be able to enforce estate laws that pertain to firearm regulations.

In other city news:

• Kurt Achterberg retired from the Troy City Fire Department on Feb. 10 after 25 years of service.

• Lillian Woodward was appointed to the position of account representative for the billing and collection department effective Feb. 11.

• Beginning Feb. 19, the city of Troy’s Park Department will begin removing 15 Ginkgo trees from the downtown area due to the condition of the trees.

• Bid opening for the Riverside Drive Phase II project is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20.

• At-large council members Robin Oda, Todd Severt and William Lutz will hold an “Ask A Council Member” discussion group from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library in the first floor meeting room. There is no agenda and is open to the public as a way to engage with residents.

New non-profit to seeks to build private/public partnership