Area briefs

Anniversary dinner set

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Senior Center 10th anniversary celebration dinner from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 23 at the center, 307 W. High St., Piqua.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with dancing with the Jack Fox Band from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person by calling 778-5247 or stopping by at 307 W. High St., Piqua.

Veterans coffee upcoming

TROY — The free monthly Miami Valley Veterans Museum coffee event will be from 9-10 a.m. March 6 on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

The museum will feature DAR and the Military.” Becky Miller, Regent of Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters Of The American Revolution, will take participants to the late 19th century founding of the DAR , Daughters Of The American Revolution. Join Miller as visitors focus on the DAR’s involvement from the military battlefields and homeland during the Spanish American War, to today for a time such as this.

Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. In addition, Veterans Serving Veterans is expected to bring an update on this unique, volunteer outreach.

An elevator is available.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

Speelmon to speak

TROY — In celebration of Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, March 10-16, Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, invite the community to join Dr. Emily Speelmon for her presentation titled “Enhancing the Quality of Life of Individuals with Lung Diseases.” This free educational seminar will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Koester Pavilion.

Dr. Speelmon is with Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants, Inc. She received her undergraduate degree from Boston College and her Medical and doctoral degrees from University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, Washington in June 2008. Dr. Speelmon completed her internship and residence in Internal Medicine at the Osler Medical Housestaff Training Program at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. She completed her fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care at The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dr. Speelmon was in practice in Central Oregon before joining Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in 2016.

This is a free event and open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, call Cindy Bowman at 440-7663.