Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Jan. 29

Tippecanoe Coffee, 22 N. Second St., Tipp City — Repeat: Facility does not have a person with level two certification in food protection. Repeat: Observed baked goods, purchased in bulk and repackaged in facility, in plastic wrap on the counter without proper labeling.

Feb. 5

Residence Inn, 87 Troy Town Road, Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, the time-temperature control for safety food items on the serving line being maintained using ice were observed without time stamps. Ensure the butter, spinach, eggs, cheese, and cottage cheese are time stamped. Also, if any cut melon is on the line, ensure it is time stamped. The items were discarded.

Y’All’s Country Club, 196 N. High St., Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Fairfield Inn, 83 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Critical: Improper use of time as a public health control. Observed butter, cream cheese, cut melons, and shredded cheese that were held on ice that were not time stamped for four hours serve or discard. Items were discarded.

Basil’s, 18 N. Market St., Troy — Critical, repeat: At the time of inspection, the person-in-charge was without a verifiable manner of the employees’ responsibility to report their health information. Critical, repeat: The dirty dish area hand sink was observed with a water hose being stored in it. Also, the bar hand sink was observed with bar towels. Ensure all hand sinks are accessible. Critical, repeat: Sauces on the line across from the stove were observed holding between 48 F – 49 F. Ensure all food is being maintained at or below 41 F. Also, a baked potato and mushroom au jus were observed holding at 65 F and 58 F, respectively. Both items were discarded. Critical: Multiple food items in the main floor walk-in cooler were observed without date markings; corrected. Critical, repeat: Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler on the main floor were observed past their date marking; corrected. Critical: Hamburger toppings (lettuce, tomatoes, etc.) on the prep line were observed being stored in ice without having food time stamped. Critical: On the menu, multiple under cooked or cooked to order food items were observed with an asterisk indicating the consumer advisory applies. Repeat: In the basement walk-in freezer, boxes of food were observed being stored on the floor. Repeat: Multiple cutting boards on the line were observed with scratches and scoring. Resurface or replace.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department.

Feb. 4

KFC, 1251 E. Ash St., Piqua — The food containers need to be cleaned. Provide thermometer for reach in refrigerator. Observed broken food containers. Replace so food containers are smooth and easily cleanable. The hoods needs to be cleaned. Food containers put away wet. Allow to air dry before nesting. Paint chipping in walk in cooler. Repaint/repair. Be sure all food contact surfaces are thoroughly washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Internet cafe, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Edison State Snack Bar, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua. Container of raw chicken stored above container of ice tea. Keep all raw meats below items that are ready to eat. Bulk containers of food without labels. All food products must be labeled if not in original container and unmistakeable. Chicken breast held at 90 degrees on rack at room temp. Keep all TCS foods above 135 degrees or below 41 degrees. Chicken moved to oven. Reheating to 165 degrees.The shelving needs to be cleaned. Observed signs of mice. Keep foods in rodent proof containers, increase level of sanitation and continue mechanical methods. The counter by the pop machine and at other locations in serving are needs repair. There is water standing in front prep unit. Repair. The door on the walk in cooler is damaged and not closing properly. Repair. The top of the garbage disposal is damaged. Repair. Monitor all TCS food temperatures closely. Keep all hot TCS foods above 135 degrees at all times and cold TCS items below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth.

Feb. 5

Piqua Central Intermediate, 807 Nicklin Ave., Piqua — Satisfactory. Be sure to cool foods rapidly when cooling turkey be sure to at least quarter turkey breast so cool from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours and 70 degrees to 41 degrees in two hours.