Troy police arrest three after pursuit

TROY — Three people are facing a variety of charges after a brief pursuit ending at McKaig and Ridge avenues on Monday morning.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, investigators made contact with Adam Plantz, 38, of Troy, when he fled in a red pick-up truck in the area of Peters Road around 10 a.m. Monday. Officers pursued the truck as the occupants tossed out suspected opiates from the vehicle. The occupants fled from the truck in the area of South Ridge Avenue and McKaig Road before officers apprehended the trio.

Plantz was charged with felony fleeing and eluding and tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. Kunkleman said more charges are pending against Plantz. Plantz was released from prison for drug-related charges last November.

The passengers were identified as Christopher Bryant, 33, of Troy, and Ashley McLaughlin, 31, of Piqua.

Bryant, who had a warrant, was charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. Kunkleman said as Bryant was being held at the Troy Police Department for questioning, he took a syringe hidden in his shoe and tried to conceal it in a tissue box in the interview room.

McLaughlin was charged with obstruction. She was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center following the incident due to medical issues unrelated to the pursuit.

Suspect tries to hide syringe at police station