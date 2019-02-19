Edison State to show free film

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Student Senate will offer a free viewing of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 7:10 p.m. The viewing will be held in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus and is open to the community.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the sequel to the 2016 “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” This story is the second part and tenth overall in the Wizarding World franchise, which began with the series of “Harry Potter.” The story follows Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore as they try to conquer the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, while overcoming new threats as the wizarding world they know becomes more divided.

The film’s stars include Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and Zöe Kravitz.

The 2018 fantasy film is rated PG-13 and is two hours and 14 minutes long. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Nate Cole at ncole@edisonohio.edu or 381-1555.