Small apartment fire quickly extinguished

TROY — A small fire at Garden Manor Apartments was quickly handled by Troy firefighters on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the complex at 505 Crescent Drive just after noon. They, and Troy police, knocked on doors to alert residents and clear the building as they searched for the source of the smoke.

The source was determined to be in apartment C1 where an item that may have been too close to a heat source was located and extinguished.

A small dog was found, alone, in the apartment. It was removed from the building by firefighters who were attempting to locate the resident of the apartment.

Damage to the apartment was minimal and there were no injuries. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.

Troy firefighters work at the scene of an apartment fire on Crescent Drive on Tuesday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_021919mju_fie_gardenma-nor1.jpg Troy firefighters work at the scene of an apartment fire on Crescent Drive on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Troy firefighter Brandon Cottrell comforts a small dog that was discovered in an apartment where a small fire was reported at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive on Tuesday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_021919mju_fire_gardenmanor2.jpg Troy firefighter Brandon Cottrell comforts a small dog that was discovered in an apartment where a small fire was reported at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today