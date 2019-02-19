Suspect in stolen vehicle causes two crashes

TROY — One person is in custody following a pair of crashes east of Troy on Tuesday afternoon.

The first crash was reported on State Route 41 between Knoop and Sayers roads around 5:30 p.m. A driver was westbound on State Route 41 and reportedly forced off the road and overturned her SUV while attempting to avoid a crash with a white SUV that was traveling east.

The white vehicle drove off the highway and into a field before reversing direction and going west toward Troy, where it went off the highway and through a field to the bike path. The driver then lost control and crashed down an embankment on the bike path between State Route 202 and the bike path bridge over the Great Miami River.

Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that the white SUV was reportedly stolen “several days ago” from Independent Auto Sales in Troy. Shortly before the Tuesday incidents began, someone from Independent Auto Sales spotted the vehicle on East Main Street in Troy and started to follow.

The driver of the white SUV then took off at a high rate of speed and began the sequence of events that led to the crashes.

Tennant said that a man, identified as Levi Adkins, was spotted walking along the bike path a short distance from the white SUV crash. Although Adkins denied driving the vehicle, Tennant said he was “covered in mud.”

Adkins, 25, was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Miami County for receiving stolen property.

At least one person was transported from the State Route 41 crash by Troy Fire Department medics for treatment of her injuries.

Adkins was transported by deputies to Upper Valley Medical Center to be checked out and then taken to the Miami County Jail.

Tenant said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing but Adkins will likely face at least an additional Receiving Stolen Property charge.

The St. Rt. 41 crash was investigated by troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol while the bike patch crash was investigated by the sheriff’s office. Troy Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Miami County sheriff's deputies and Troy firefighters investigate a crash on the bike path between State Route 202 and the Miami River that involved an SUV that was reported stolen over the weekend. Levi Adkins sits handcuffed in a Miami County Sheriff's Office cruiser on Tuesday. Adkins was found walking from the scene of a crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle on the bike path between State Route 202 and the Miami River. Medics from the Troy Fire Department, along with firefighters from Casstown and Troy, work at a crash on State Route 41 near Sayers Road on Tuesday.

At least one person treated for injuries