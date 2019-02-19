Troy man sentenced to prison for 9th OVI

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man will spend a year in prison for his ninth OVI conviction.

In Miami County Common Pleas Court Thomas Perkins Jr., 55, of Troy, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison for fourth-degree felony OVI and OVI refusal by Judge Stacy Wall on Tuesday. The felony was due to Perkins’ ninth alcohol-related offense.

Assistant Miami County Prosecutor Janna Parker recommended a prison sentence due to Perkins’ lengthy history of OVI and his “spotty at best” probation and community control history.

Perkins was arrested on OVI and OVI refusal on March 31. Perkins was indicted on the charges last August.

Perkins’ attorney Anthony Sullivan said Perkins suffers from a variety of health issues and said Perkins made a poor choice to drive under the influence. Perkins said he “wasn’t denying any of it.”

“I know I can’t drink, I know this,” Perkins told the court.

Judge Wall noted Perkins violent behavior towards hospital staff and officials had to obtain a warrant to drawblood following the incident. The blood test determined Perkins’ blood alcohol level of 0.217 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

“It’s been a non-stop pattern,” Judge Wall said. Judge Wall noted the multiple alcohol offenses, including amended charges, on Perkins’ record beginning in 1995. She also noted Perkins had served eight terms of jail or prison due to his probation and parole violations. While Perkins claimed he suffers from poor health, Judge Wall said he had no regard to mixing his medication with alcohol.

“This is your ninth OVI conviction — that needs to set in,” Wall said to Perkins.

Judge Wall ordered Perkins to pay $1,350 in fines and suspended his license for the rest of his life.

