Village to replace damaged traffic pole

COVINGTON — The Covington Council approved the replacement of a damaged traffic signal pole during their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The council approved replacing a damaged traffic pole at the intersection for the High and Broadway streets, which is also the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and State Route 48. They approved purchasing a Valmont Combination TC two strain pole from Security Fence Group for the traffic signal at that intersection at a cost of approximately $5,142. The current pole was damaged by an unknown vehicle, Village Administrator Mike Busse said. The pole is expected to be produced between 22 to 28 weeks. This does not include the installation time.

Busse also told the council that the Ohio EPA is requiring the village to install chemical containments for the chemicals the village uses at the Water Treatment Plant. The council approved entering into an agreement with Mote and Associates to design containment for the water treatment plant chemical feed systems at a cost of $6,000. The village will then submit their plan to the Ohio EPA for a permit to install, then they will bid out the work.

The council then approved a pay request to Fryman-Kuck General Contractor for stored materials for the south end lift station project. The cost is approximately $24,269, which will be paid with a zero percent loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC).

The village of Covington also received a grant from the OPWC in the amount of $125,000 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant blower replacement project. The project is currently out for bids. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $315,974.

Also during their meeting, the council held the second reading of a resolution authorizing the village to contract with Access Engineering for the stage one and two design work for right-of-way agreements and street portion of the High Street reconstruction project at a cost of $97,500.

In conjunction with that project, the council held the second reading of a resolution authorizing the village to contract with Access Engineering for the design of the High Street water line replacement project, which would include bidding the project and the construction administration services, at a cost of $90,000.

The council later scheduled a special council meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the municipal building, located at 1 S. High St. The purpose of this special meeting is to approve the final appropriation adjustments for the 2018 budget. During their meeting on Tuesday evening, the council held the first reading of an ordinance amending the final appropriations for the year ending Dec. 31, 2018. Busse explained that they have to reduce the estimated revenues to reflect the amount the village actually received for the year 2018, which is a requirement of the auditor’s office.

The council also held the second reading of an ordinance approving the budget ending Dec. 31, 2019. The total expense appropriations are approximately $4,519,639.

The council also completed the following:

• Approved the revised Covington Employee manual.

• Approved an ordinance declaring the storage of tires outside of buildings as a nuisance.

• Held the first reading of an ordinance amending the Covington official zoning map.

Council members Scott Tobias and Bud Weer were absent.

Other purchases approved

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

