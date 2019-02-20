Deja’ vu, all over again

Steve Wills of Piqua clears his driveway with a snowblower on Wednesday morning following an overnight snow storm that dropped several inchces across the area.
A man rides his bicycle on Water Street in Troy following Wednesday’s heavy snowfall.
A bird’s-eye view of kids sledding on the river levee near Hobart Arena in Troy on Wednesday
Dreaming of things to come … and overhead view of the Troy City Swimming Pool following the area’s latest snowfall on Wednesday.
