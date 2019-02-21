Area briefs

Add drama to your garden

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Gardening on the Dark Side” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series on July 6 at 10 a.m.

Join Master Gardener Randi Simon-Serey as she shares her experiences with plants that add drama to any garden. She will share how to utilize these unique flowers which can add intrigue to your garden and provide a striking contrast to many typical Ohio grown flowers.

The session will be held at in the Extension meeting room on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse at 215 W. Main St. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by Tuesday, July 2. For more details contact the Extension office at 440-3945. Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Pork chop dinner upcoming

PIQUA — The Upper Miami Valley Life Members, the local committee of Young Life, and staff are in the final preparation for their annual pork chop dinner at Grace Methodist Church

This year’s event will be hosted from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Grace Methoidst Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua.

The menu will include a pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and a drink for $10. Young Life teens will serve the meal. Carry-out meals will be available.

Dinner tickets are being sold by high school Young Life teens and junior high Wyldlife Club teens prior to the event or they can be purchased at the door.

For more information or to purchase tickets prior to the event, contact the Young Life office at (513) 482-0229.

Proceeds from the event help send kids to a Young Life summer camp. Last year 90 kids from the area attended a Young Life week or weekend camp in New York and fall weekend events in Ohio. This summer, the high school teens will venture in June to Rockbridge located in Goshen, Va., and junior high students will attend Crossroads located in Lowesville, Va.

Young Life meets weekly with more than 150 children in the area through Young Life Club, Campaigner Bible Study, Wyldlife Club, and small groups.