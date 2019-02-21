Record-setting pilots to speak at NMUSAF

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Seats are available to see a special presentation at the National Museum of the United States Air Force theater on Friday. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.

The Air Force Museum Foundation Living History Series and the National Aviation Hall of Fame will present an evening with Burt and Dick Rutan.

The brothers, both enshrinees in the National Aviation Hall of Fame, are inventors and innovators who have become legends in the world of aviation.

Burt Rutan was enshrined in the NAHF in 1995. He is an aeronautical engineer and has designed a number of aircraft and spacecraft, including Voyager, which his brother Dick, along with Jeana Yeager, flew around the world, non-stop in 1986. Burt’s company, Scaled Composites, also designed and built Spaceship One and Spaceship Two. Spaceship One became the first commercial spaceship to fly into space and return.

Dick Rutan, a 2002 NAHF enshrinee, is a veteran combat pilot, test pilot, and inventor. Before piloting Voyager, Dick was one of the revered Misty FACs (Forward Air Controller) pilots in Vietnam who flew at low level over the jungle to draw enemy fire in order to mark it and direct other aircraft to destroy the targets.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.afmuseum.com/livinghistory or call (937) 656-9631

Brothers and National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinees Dick and Burt Rutan tour the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Thursday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_022119mju_nahf_nmusaf_rutan1-1.jpg Brothers and National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinees Dick and Burt Rutan tour the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Thursday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Dick Rutan, left, shows some personal artifacts on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force to his brother, Burt, on Thursday. The brothers are both enshrinees in the National Aviation Hall of Fame and will be appearing at the museum theater Friday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_022119mju_nahf_nmusaf_rutan2-1.jpg Dick Rutan, left, shows some personal artifacts on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force to his brother, Burt, on Thursday. The brothers are both enshrinees in the National Aviation Hall of Fame and will be appearing at the museum theater Friday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

