Teen from Piqua dies following Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY — A teen from Piqua died this past week as a result of a crash on Feb. 12 in Darke County.

Emily Lear, 19, of Piqua, died on Saturday, Feb. 16 following an accident in which she crashed her vehicle into the back of a disabled semi truck on the evening of Feb. 12.

A Darke County Sheriff’s Office deputy came upon an injury accident on State Route 571 near Gettysburg Pitsburg Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Additional deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team and Miami Valley Careflight responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed that a westbound 1995 Kenworth semi truck operated by Christopher R. Blauser, 62, of Tipp City, was disabled on the roadside. A westbound 2015 GMC Terrain, driven by Lear, struck the rear of the disabled semi-trailer.

Lear was taken by CareFlight from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died four days later.

Blauser did not claim any injuries at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.