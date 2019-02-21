County closes on youth center sale

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners closed on the sale of the David L. Brown Youth Center Thursday.

Commissioner Jack Evans said the 170 acre property located in Elizabeth Township has been owned by the county for a long time.

“It served as a children’s home, it was an old folks’ home at one time, maybe, and then it was David L. Brown for so many years. It served its purpose very well, unfortunately, with changes in society and the type of resident we had out there, the Juvenile Court decided it was time to close it,” he said.

The board approved the sale of the property to Elizabeth Township for $1.2 million last year.

“We certainly were happy to see Elizabeth Township step forward and decide they wished to purchase it,” he added.

The David L. Brown Youth Center, served as a residential home for boys struggling with school and delinquency issues for 30 years.

The center closed in 2017 after years of declining need for residential juvenile programs. In 2017, the number of residents at the facility was not enough to pay for operating costs. The center, located at 291 S. Children’s Home Road in Troy, opened in 1987 and was named after an early director.

In other business, accepted a quote for a new concrete driveway and pad at the Safety Building sally port. The $19,587 quote was submitted by Classic Concrete in Troy.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

