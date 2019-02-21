Search teams called for man in river

COVINGTON — A man who leaped into the Stillwater River north of Covington caused rescue teams from around the county to be deployed on Thursday evening.

Sgt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy was checking on a vehicle parked off Klinger Road just after 6 p.m. Thursday. The deputy observed a man, identified as Glen D. Vickery, 36, sitting on the porch of a nearby residence.

When the deputy approached, Vickery allegedly went into the house and his father came out. The father told deputies that he had been the one who had been driving the white vehicle. While this was taking place, the deputy could see Vickery sitting in the house rapidly drinking more alcohol.

When confronted, Vickery fled on foot and was seen leaping into the Stillwater River.

Fire and medical crews from Covington were immediately dispatched for a water rescue. Due to the high water and swift current, additional crews were dispatched from Pleasant Hill, Bradford, and West Milton, along with boat and dive teams from West Milton and Piqua.

Crews searched the banks of the river on “gators” and on foot, while boats were put in the water at the Covington Park and made their way north.

After more than 90 minutes of fruitless searching, crews were preparing to stop the search for the night and resume in the morning, when Vickery’s mother called just before 8 p.m. to report that her son had gotten out of the river and was safe.

Deputies went back to the home to verify Vickery’s safety. Bobb said that tracks in the snow indicated that someone had returned to the home, but a search of the residence did not produce Vickery.

Bobb said Vickery’s parents insisted that their son was safe, but were uncooperative in telling deputies his whereabouts.

Bobb said that deputies will contact the Miami County prosecutor about possible charges against the parents.

Vickery will be facing charges of inducing panic and obstructing official business.

Search crews cleared the scene around 8:30 p.m.

Covington Police Chief Lee Harman scans the Stillwater River from the Covington-Bradford Road bridge on Thursday as crews began their search for a man who jumped into the water. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_022119mju_cov_search2-1.jpg Covington Police Chief Lee Harman scans the Stillwater River from the Covington-Bradford Road bridge on Thursday as crews began their search for a man who jumped into the water. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Rescue teams and EMS from multiple agencies conduct a search of the Stillwater River at the Covington-Bradford Road bridge on Thursday looking for a man who jumped into the river near Klinger Road. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_022119mju_cov_search1-1.jpg Rescue teams and EMS from multiple agencies conduct a search of the Stillwater River at the Covington-Bradford Road bridge on Thursday looking for a man who jumped into the river near Klinger Road. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Crews search for 2 hours, find man safe