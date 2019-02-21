Troy chamber honors BW3’s, KSM Metal, Honda

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Troy’s elite businesses and their work within the community during its annual “Business Excellence Awards ” and commerce dinner at the Crystal Ballroom on Thursday evening.

Cale Arnold, vice president of operations at Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, and Rob Davis of Crown Equipment Corp. presented the awards on behalf of the chamber’s board of directors’ executive committee.

“We are here to honor our local businesses whose contributions make Troy a great place to live, work and play,” Arnold said.

The small business category of 25 or fewer employees was awarded to KSM Metal Fabrication. Davis highlighted KSM Metal Fabrication’s contributions to the community, including three years of 100 percent participation in the United Way of Miami County, more than 26 hours of community service to St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen and Overfield Tavern, and volunteering at the Strawberry Festival Music Boosters’ donut line.

Davis also noted that KSM Metal Fabrication adopted a local family at Christmas and pledged to contribute to the family all year long with school supplies and holiday celebrations and Christmas next year. Davis said the Kerber family and their employees continue the legacy of community service that Dan Kerber started with the business 40 years ago.

KSM Metal Fabrication President Kathy Kerber, who accepted the award, thanked the chamber and said she wished her parents were present for the award.

“This is all about them. They started this and they are so involved in the community here in Troy. I wish all my employees were here tonight because they are the reason I’m up here,” Kerber said. “Their Christmas present to me this year was to volunteer their time to the soup kitchen. I can’t ask for a better group of employees and I wish they were here and you could all meet them and see how wonderful they are. This is a wonderful surprise.”

Buffalo Wild Wings of Troy was tapped as the chamber’s medium-sized business of excellence in 2018.

Arnold highlighted the restaurant’s community contributions including the Pink Ribbon Girls events, Isaiah’s Place, We Love Birthday Parties, Kiwanis, donations to fundraisers and local schools, Troy Community Radio’s local athletes showcase, Troy-Miami County Library, Troy High School swim team, Troy Christian sports, and a fundraiser for 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival Chairman Eric Roetter for a brain tumor operation.

“Buffalo Wild Wings, especially their director of operations, Darcy Bruns, have gone out of their way to support the needs of our community,” Arnold said.

“Thank you so much to the community. We would not be Buffalo Wild Wings here in Troy with out our community,” said Bruns, adding that the Troy location celebrated its 19th year in business on Thursday. “We can’t thank you all enough for supporting us. That is our goal. Yes, we have that national name, but we want to be that hometown restaurant that gives back to anyone we can, in any way that we can, and every way that we can.”

American Honda Motor Company was tapped as the 2018 large business of excellence.

Davis highlighted Honda’s $87 million facility located in Troy since the mid-1980s and its contributions to the community including Habitat for Humanity, American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, assisting local schools with computer programs and annual school supply drives, landscaping project at Lincoln Community Center and making blankets for children’s charities.

No one was in attendance to accept the award on Honda’s behalf.

The chamber board also recognized 2018 Strawberry Festival Chairman Eric Roetter.

Roetter thanked the community, his wife, Kathi, and all the volunteers who helped make the 2018 Strawberry Festival a success.

Jennifer Honeyman of U.S. Bank thanked Kathy Vukovic of Minister Bank for her years of service on the executive committee.

State Sen. Dr. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) present their proclamations of honor to Troy’s Buffalo Wild Wings Director of Operations Darcy Bruns at the annual Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Thursday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_BuffaloWildWings.jpg State Sen. Dr. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) present their proclamations of honor to Troy’s Buffalo Wild Wings Director of Operations Darcy Bruns at the annual Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Thursday. From left, State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) and State Sen. Dr. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) present their proclamations of honor to Troy’s KSM Metal Fabrication President Kathy Kerber at the annual Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Thursday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_Kerber.jpg From left, State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) and State Sen. Dr. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) present their proclamations of honor to Troy’s KSM Metal Fabrication President Kathy Kerber at the annual Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Thursday.