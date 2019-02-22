UVMC to host free sleep seminar

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a free program about common sleep disorders Wednesday, March 6, from 3:30-5 p.m. in the UVMC Physician Office Building adjacent to the hospital at 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The featured speaker will be M. Mazen Dallal, M.D., who is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep disorders. Dr. Dallal has served as medical director for sleep services at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton since 2008 and is an assistant clinical professor at Wright State School of Medicine in Dayton. He has practiced since 1995 with Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants, Inc., located in Dayton, Troy and Centerville.

Dr. Dallal completed internship and residency in internal medicine at Wright State University and fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care at Northwestern University in suburban Chicago.

Check-in and light refreshments will be from 3:30-4 p.m., followed by a presentation and Q&A session from 4-5 p.m. Tours of the UVMC Sleep Center will be offered following the program.

Reservations are requested by calling the UVMC Sleep Center at (937) 440-7151.