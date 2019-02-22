Bike lane relocation under way

TROY — After review of the Adams Street bike lane operations near the intersection of Riverside Drive, city of Troy crews have begun the work to relocate a portion of the lane off of the roadway and onto cemetery land. The project will not be finished until late May or early June due to the asphalt plants being closed for winter.

Immediate work will include excavating a 10-foot wide recreational trail path and spreading gravel to allow it to settle prior to paving. In the future, that trail will connect to Community Park and the Riverside Drive trail to Duke Park. Several diseased trees have been removed to make room for the new trail and new trees may be planted in the future.

“While we can’t restore all four lanes like it was several years ago, we do have a recurrent bottleneck at the intersection across from the Hobart Arena and Community Park that should be fixed,” said Troy Mayor Michael Beamish. “By relocating the lane off of the road south of the Troy Junior High School entrance, we can restore a left turn only lane to improve vehicular movement through the intersection.”

Questions should be addressed to the Street Maintenance Facility at (937) 335-1914.