Man faces falsification charges for reported burglary

PIQUA — A local resident is facing falsification charges after allegedly misleading police about a burglary he reported at his residence in late January.

The Piqua Police Department charged Ross T. Ormberg, 37, of Piqua, with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor falsification and one count of second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business this week.

Ormberg’s address is the same address where there was a reported burglary involving a gunshot on Jan. 27, on the 1000 block of Jill Court. Ormberg reported coming home and seeing two male subjects in his house. After a brief altercation, one of the suspects — Robert Foster, 37, of Piqua — reportedly produced a gun and fired a single shot. Foster and the other suspect fled on foot. No one was hurt during the incident. A gun was reported stolen from this apartment as well.

Foster and Devon C. Brown, 19, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree felony aggravated burglary in connection with this incident.

According to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department, the investigating officers noted that Ormberg changed his story and gave different details after they had multiple encounters with him about this incident.

“It appears this may be drug-related,” Preston said.

The incident is still being investigated, but it is unclear if the incident involved a burglary.

When Ormberg was charged, he maintained that he was still a victim in this incident.

Ormberg posted surety bond on Wednesday. A pretrial conference is scheduled for March 20.

Brown was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail after the incident. Brown posted surety bond on Jan. 31. Brown’s preliminary hearing was waived, and his case was bound over to Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Foster was taken into custody after a standoff with Dayton police on Feb. 4. Foster peacefully surrendered to police after an eight-hour standoff at a home on Rugby Road in Dayton.

Foster is still being held in the Miami County Jail on a bond of $250,000 for first-degree felony aggravated burglary and an additional bond of $150,000 for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Foster filed a request for a fast and speedy trial this week in Miami County Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing for Foster is currently scheduled for March 6.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com