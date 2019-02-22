Posted on by

Ohio FFA state officer visits


Provided photo Mallary Caudill, State FFA Sentinel, recently conducted a State FFA Chapter visit with the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter. Chapter members playing her Minute It To Win It game for opportunities in FFA were left to right, Cadance Ray, Haley Horne, Summer Sizemore, Caudill, and Sunnee Hazel.

CASSTOWN — Ohio FFA State Sentinel Mallary Caudill recently visited members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. She spent the day in the two Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources classes sharing with them about how to thrive in the FFA organization by finding ways to ways to take advantages of opportunities in FFA and helping others in the school and community.

Caudill is a graduate of West Liberty Salem High School and is currently serving as a state FFA officer. She is a freshman at The Ohio State University-Lima majoring in Agricultural Communication. Her duties require her to travel throughout the state conducting chapter visits, presenting speeches on behalf of Ohio’s FFA members, and facilitating conferences and conventions.

