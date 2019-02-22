Downtown parking presentation set for Monday

TROY — The streets and sidewalks committee will review analysis regarding the downtown parking data relating to the city’s moratorium of parking fines at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25 at City Hall.

A community and economic development meeting for the U-Stor-It at 44 Peters Road rezoning ordinance will be held prior to the parking presentation.

Consultant Ben Elbert conducted the downtown parking moratorium study and complied his findings in a 20-page report. The city began its free downtown parking program on Thursday, Nov. 15. Council approved extending the parking fine moratorium through March 31 last month. A purchase order of up to $5,000 was granted for Elbert’s services.

According to the committee packet, Assistant Development Director Tim Davis’ memo to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington recommends the following parking programs:

• Create two-hour max zones around the downtown Public Square and courthouse

• Create four-hour max zones for the remainder of Main Street and Market Street spaces

• Implement a “Continuous Block” rule which prohibits space-hopping in the two-hour and four-hour zones by considering any space in the zones to be a continuation of the time limit

• Use off-street public parking lots for implementation of a placard program, with the remaining spaces designated as four-hour max or no time limit

• Offer an initial round of 50 placards for use.

The recommendation for parking placards is to be used in lots with no more than 20 reserved spaces in any single lot. The study also recommends a 20-hour option (6 a.m. to 2 a.m.) for $25 per month for employees and a 24-hour option for $30 a month for residents.

Citations are still being issued for motorists who park outside of lanes, do not move within 72 hours or illegally park in handicapped spaces, among other parking issues. Troy Police Department and its parking control officers monitor the city’s 576 downtown parking spaces and collected data for the moratorium’s impact on the downtown area. The police department budgeted for new parking software and is waiting on the parking fine moratorium results before purchasing the equipment. The study addresses various software and equipment and the benefits and challenges of the programs.

The finance committee will meet following the parking presentation. The committee will review a request for bids for a three-year contract for curbside recycling at a cost not to exceed $400,000 and review the EZA and Troy Towne Park TIF zone agreements.

