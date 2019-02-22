Alleged theft ring puts two behind bars

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County grand jury has indicted five people involved in multiple business break-ins, including a local jewelry store in 2017.

Two of the five subjects, Michele Gue, 46, of Dayton, and Kevin Ashley, 45, address unknown, are currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, two businesses in Troy were involved, including Harris Jewelers and Check Into Cash. The suspects allegedly stole $150,000 worth of jewelry, watches and equipment from Harris Jewelers in a break-in reported in October 2017. The suspects in that incident gained entry through the roof to the jewelry store. Other jewelry stores and businesses in the Miami Valley were also targeted in the multi-county theft ring.

Kunkleman said Detective Matt Moiser, along with detectives Jason Threlkeld of Miamisburg Police and Steve Hoy of the City of Montgomery (Ohio) Police Department, worked on the case along with nearly a dozen agencies, including the FBI.

According to court records, both Gue and Ashley, and the other co-defendants are charged with first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, second-degree felony conspiracy to commit corrupt activity, complicity to breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, safe cracking, vandalism and complicity to theft, all felony charges. Gue and Ashley are to be arraigned on the charges on Tuesday. Her bond is currently $150,000, and his is set for $200,000, according to jail records.

Kunkleman said the area law enforcement agencies used DNA to help identify the subjects. Kunkleman thanked Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell and Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker for their assistance in the case.

“It was literally notebooks of reports and information to sort through to get to the grand jury,” Kunkleman said. “It took a lot of time and a lot of effort.”

