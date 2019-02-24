Vigil honors man’s passing

PIQUA — A candlelight vigil was held over the weekend in memory of a local man who was found passed away on a sidewalk last week, and his family is calling for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mickey S. Cole, 43, was found deceased and lying on a sidewalk on Cherry Street near Washington Avenue early Friday morning.

His daughter, Faith Cole, is still trying to process his death.

“I’m trying to piece everything together,” said Faith, a Houston High School graduate who now lives in Montgomery County.

Faith said that her father was found near his car, but his keys and wallet were missing. She and other loved ones suspect a nearby house in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Avenue might have been involved, and they share concerns about those they believe might have left her father in the cold.

“We want them to do further investigating,” Faith said. “I know my dad would want me to give him justice.”

Faith was 13 years old when she met her father for the first time. Originally from Kentucky, she was building a new relationship with her father and getting to know him after moving to the area a few years ago.

“It was just too soon for him to go,” Faith said.

Faith said that her father had an issue with drugs in the past, but she said that his death did not appear to be drug-related. They are still waiting on toxicology results.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Faith’s mother, April Gray of Troy. Gray expressed grief over Mickey Cole not being in her daughter’s life anymore as well as about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

“It’s okay to call an ambulance. Call for help,” Gray said.

Gray also thanked the Piqua Police Department and Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison, saying, “He’s been a great support to us.”

A passerby found Mickey Cole and called Miami County 911 around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

On Friday, Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said thatdue to the circumstances, the call was initially handled as a suspicious death, but preliminary autopsy results point to Cole’s death as not suspicious.

“At this point, there is nothing to indicate anything suspicious,” Grove said on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Grove, who explained, “We are waiting on toxicology reports for a final determination. In the meantime, we are looking for anyone who may have been in recent contact with Cole.”

It could be six to eight weeks before final toxicology and autopsy results are available, he said.

Cole is a former Piqua resident, but his last known address was in the West Milton area. Police are trying to retrace Cole’s footsteps over the past few days.

Grove asked that if anyone was in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Avenue on Friday morning or has had recent contact with Cole, please call police at 911 or 937-615-TIPS (8477).

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Friends and relatives of Mickey S. Cole, 43, who was found dead on a sidewalk on Cherry Street in Piqua on Friday morning hold a candlelight vigil Saturday evening at the spot where Cole’s body was discovered. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_022319_cole_candlelightvigil.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Friends and relatives of Mickey S. Cole, 43, who was found dead on a sidewalk on Cherry Street in Piqua on Friday morning hold a candlelight vigil Saturday evening at the spot where Cole’s body was discovered.

By Sam Wildow and Mike Ullery Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com