Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Feb. 6

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy — Observed the inspector was unable to get hand sinks in both restrooms to reach the required water temperature of 100F for hand washing. Both sinks are hooked up to their own on-demand, tank less water heaters and do not provide water of 100F. Critical: Observed multiple salad dressings made in house that were kept past their date mark; corrected. Repeat: Observed cutting boards scratched and scored and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Resurface or replace.

Feb. 8

Mojo’s Bar & Grill, 109 E. Main St., Troy — Critical: Observed numerous Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) sauces and dressings throughout the facility that were kept passed their 7 day date mark and were not discarded; corrected. Critical: Observed blanched french fries holding at 51F outside of temperature control on the counter by the fryers that were not properly marked with 4 hour time limit. Person-in-charge was able to time stamp fries and will discard any left after 4 hours. Observed residual food build up on the following surfaces: shelving above three-compartment sink, shelving by employee restroom where dry goods are stored, shelving beside three-compartment sink, outside of potato chip containers.

Feb. 9

Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Road, Troy — Critical, repeat: In the walk-in cooler, four cartons of raw eggs were observed being stored above ready-to-eat food; corrected. Critical: In the walk-in cooler, the following food items were observed after using time as a public health control the previous evening: Cocktail sauce, ranch dressing, shredded cheese, tarter sauce; corrected. Two 5 gallon buckets were observed being used to store dry ingredients. Store the dry ingredients in food grade containers or bags. At the time of inspection, the prep sink plumbing was observed in disrepair resulting in the lack of hot water. Critical, repeat: The bar ice machine drain line was observed without an air gap. Place a 2 to 4 inch air gap between the drain line and drain. Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with level one food safety training.

Feb. 11

Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, 301 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Feb. 12

Tipp City Foodtown, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: Observed the self closing hand washing sinks in the women’s restroom in the back did not stay on for the required 15 seconds. One sink stayed on for 10 seconds, the other sink stay on for around 2-3 seconds. Observed the hand sink in the produce prep area was not able to reach the required 100F for hand washing; sink was temped at 91.4F Critical, repeat: Observed numerous mislabeled bakery items and missing ingredients and food allergen declarations on baked goods. All food items, packaged in house(purchased in bulk and repackaged or made in house) must include accurate and complete labeling information. Observed sugar and oatmeal raisin cookies that had labels on them that stated they included chocolate chips. Observed German chocolate cake with no coconut listed on label. Observed snickers pie with no peanuts listed on label. All labels must be specific to the food items they are labeling and must have complete and accurate ingredient and food allergens listed. Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed roof leaks throughout the facility with buckets catching the leaks. Observed buckets catching leaks in produce area, by the restrooms in the back area, and at the front of aisles 7,8,9 towards the front of the store. The source of these leaks needs to be identified and repaired.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department.

Feb. 6

Mikado, 1574 Covington Ave., Piqua — Food employee left work station, returned and began making food without washing hands. Must wash hands after handling raw meats, after breaks, before putting on clean gloves. The pop nozzles and knives need to be cleaned. Cleaning began. A strainer was blocking the hand sink. Keep open at all times so hands can be washed as needed. Provide a thermometer for front refrigeration unit so its temperature can be monitored. Be sure food employees wash hands often. Monitor food contact surfaces closely to ensure they are cleaned thoroughly. When thawing foods do not thaw a room temperature. That items in refrigerator; while cooking; under running, draining water; or in microwave if cooked immediately.

Heritage Catering, 1714 Commerce Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure to wash hands often. Wash after eating, after breaks, after handling raw meat, before putting on clean gloves. Cool food rapidly. Use shallow pans, ice paddles, etc. to speed cooling.

Feb. 7

311 Drafthouse, 311 N. Main St., Piqua — Gravy reheated at 115 degrees on steam table. Must reheat to 165 degrees in two hours. Steam table not mean for reheating. Use microwave, double boiler, stovetop to reheat faster and safer. Items re-heated in microwave. Raw chicken stored above produce in the walk-in. Always keep raw meat below ready to eat food to prevent cross contamination. The potato cutter was not being washed often enough. Must wash at least every four hours of continued use. The slicer needs to be cleaned Bulk container by fryer without table. Label bulk items to prevent misuse. The following items need to be cleaned: prep unit, shelf by fryer, grill area, walk-in cooler interior. Be sure to wash, rinse and sanitize food equipment thoroughly and at least every four hours of continued use.