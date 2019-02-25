Tipp unveils new early college program

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools has announced a new partnership with Sinclair Community College and the University of Cincinnati that will allow students to earn credits toward a degree in information technology.

Dr. Hazem Said, UC’s Information Technology Early College director, and Melissa Tolle, Sinclair chief school partnerships officer, attended the board meeting Monday night to talk about the program.

Students will be able to participate in UC’s information technology early college program by taking Sinclair classes on the Tippecanoe High School campus and then transferring those credits to the University of Cincinnati. Tippecanoe High School Principal Steve Verhoff said students would then enter UC as sophomores.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity, it’s a unique opportunity, as we are one of the few schools in the state of Ohio that have been able to develop this type of pathway for our students,” Verhoff said.

Tolle, who is also a parent of students in the Tipp City district, said the IT pathway is a strong one for students.

“There’s a 20 percent job expected increase in five to 10 years for students that have a technical degree in IT,” she said. “Giving students this opportunity to do this early helps them to move faster in earning that credential, save their families time and money, and really makes sure they get connected to that career pathway.”

Said called the new program “history-making” and added that it will make a college education more accessible and more affordable by reducing college costs by 20 percent. He noted that participation in the program guarantees acceptance to UC.

“We are the only research university in the country that has something called automatic admission,” he said.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said the district is excited about this “very special program.” Verhoff said the administration has been working to create the program with representatives from both schools since the fall.

The board also approved a supplemental coaching contract for the district’s new varsity football coach, Matt Burgbacher.

“It was going to take something special to get me away from Troy and Tipp City’s got it,” Burgbacher told the board. “I love the vision of our school, being an alumni of Tipp.”

Burgbacher added that he’s excited to get started and thanked the district and Athletic Director JD Faust for bringing him on board.

“I’m looking forward to working with everybody and taking our program to the next level,” he said.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

