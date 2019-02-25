Pair arraigned on corruption charges

MIAMI COUNTY — Two people involved in multiple business break-ins were arraigned on multiple felony charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Michele Gue, 46, and Kevin Ashley, 45, both of Dayton, appeared in court Monday.

They were two out of five people involved in multiple business break-ins, including a local jewelry store in 2017, indicted on multiple felony charges by a Miami County Grand Jury last week.

Judge Jeannine Pratt arraigned the pair and listed off the multiple felony counts including first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, second-degree felony conspiracy to commit corrupt activity, complicity to breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, safe cracking, vandalism and complicity to theft, all felony charges.

The first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity carries a sentence of two to eight years in prison. Both entered pleas of not guilty.

Judge Pratt continued their bonds, with Gue’s at $150,000 and Ashley’s at $200,000. The pre-trial was set for March 5 with Judge Stacy Wall presiding.

According to Troy Police Department Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, two businesses in Troy were involved, including Harris Jewelers and Check Into Cash. The suspects allegedly stole $150,000 worth of jewelry, watches and equipment from Harris Jewelers in a break-in reported in October 2017. The suspects in that incident gained entry through the roof to the jewelry store. Other jewelry stores and businesses in the Miami Valley were also targeted in the multi-county theft ring.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

