Heath to seek 6th Ward seat in May

TROY — Brock Heath announced he will seek re-election of the city council seat in the Sixth Ward in the May Primary.

According to a press release, Heath has been active in the Troy community in a variety of ways outside of his previous three terms on council, including leading boards such as the Troy Recreation Department board, the Troy Area Chamber Ambassadors, Teen Leadership Troy, and the Troy Festival of Nations.

“My plan is to continue my passion for serving others by representing the great 6th Ward and our beloved Troy to the best of my ability,” said Heath.

He has worked for the last five years on a variety of city and ward issues, including helping to ensure the new water tower was not placed in the park near Carriage Crossing. Brock is a Troy graduate and served his country in the Marine Corps Infantry after high school through three overseas deployments, and is the founder of the popular personal and team development program, Blue Vase Hunters. Heath was named Troy’s Outstanding Young Man of the Year in 2012, Dayton Business Journal’s Forty Under 40, one of the Dayton area’s Veterans of Influence this past year, and serves on the Miami County Republican Central Committee. Heath lives in Troy with his wife Leyla, their two daughters and two Newfoundland dogs.

Petitions from Sixth Ward incumbent Heath and challenger Jeff Schilling were accepted for the May Republican Primary last week.