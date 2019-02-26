MCPD seeks holiday light event funding

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Park District Board of Commissioners approved seeking a grant for the park district’s first holiday light display coming at the end of the year.

Commissioners OK’d seeking $75,000 from the Troy Foundation to help kick-start the drive-through holiday light display that will be held on the grounds of the Lost Creek Reserve and Knoop Agriculture Heritage Farm beginning after Thanksgiving 2019 through the holiday season.

Executive Director Scott Myers said the new event will feature a drive-through light display, which will include a new access drive to loop patrons throughout the property. Myers said he is still working with local organizations to sponsor the event. Myers also said he’s working with a committee to name the display, which he hopes will be an annual event.

Myers will meet with the company Night Scapes this week to get started on the planning process for the light display.

Myers said Troy Community Radio has committed to providing the frequency to allow the light display play to music for the display as patrons drive through the park.

The closest holiday light displays in the area are Clifton Mill and Sharon Woods in Sharonville.

The park district is also moving forward with its two building projects at Lost Creek Reserve, including a maintenance barn for operations and a $1 million or more restroom and community building. The community building would be bid out in late fall with construction to commence in 2020. The community building will be able to house up to 125 people for various events, classes and educational opportunities.

Education Director Cinda Hambuch-Pinkerton reported the park district’s new “Date Night Series” event at Charleston Falls Preserve was an overwhelming success. More than 100 people attended, with some showing up on the day of the event to pay. Registration for the events are encouraged, but Hambuch-Pinkerton said the program leader accommodated all who attended. Myers said age ranges for the event were from 20s up to those in their 70s. The next event is March 15, at Garbry’s Big Woods Reserve with the theme “Love Birds.” The program is $5 per couple and registration is available online at miamicountyparks.com.

Marketing Director Amanda Smith reported the park district’s program “Children’s Prescription for Nature” will be presented at the Great Miami River Summit along with a medical professional from Premier Health. The Great Miami River Summit will be held April 19, at Hobart Arena and will feature a variety of guest panelists and how to utilize the riverfront and riverway brand into the community.

In other news:

The board of park commissioners approved the following resolutions:

• To enter into an agreement with Christy’s Construction to replace an existing culvert at Maple Ridge Reserve for $23,094.

• To enter into an agreement with Ross Construction and Properties LLC to replace the damaged portions of existing stairs to the lower falls at Charleston Falls Preserve for $13,750.

• To enter into a contract with the Banana Slug String Band to perform at the 2019 Hug the Earth Festival for $26,863. The Hug the Earth Festival will be held at Stillwater Prairie for students on May 7-10. The festival will open up to the public on Saturday, May 11. The rain out location is at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

• To purchase a 2019 20-foot equipment trailer from Fullenkamp’s Frenchtown Trailer Sales and to trade in a 1995 flatbed tri-axle trailer for $6,380.37.

• To enter into an agreement with Coate Construction LLC to complete two drainage projects at Farrington Reserve for $22,575. According to Myers, the site work will improve water flow to the river during high volume rain events.

Drive-through event to be held at Lost Creek