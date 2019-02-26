Senior center celebrates 10 years

PIQUA — The Piqua YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday, Feb. 24 with a dinner dance with music by the Jack Fox Band, a quartet out of Columbus, and dinner catered by Brookdale Assisted Living.

The center was started 10 years ago by Donn Craig, now director at the Robinson branch, Tony Rego, and Frank Barhorst. They had lots of help from members of the community, many of whom are not with us any longer, but were vital to its existence and the 10 years of success it has seen.

Tony Rego, who has since passed, was honored by Craig and Barhorst prior to the festivities getting started along with Craig and Barhorst themselves being honored by those in attendance.

Event sponsors include Premier Health, Dorothy Love, Piqua Manor, and Brookdale, along with some private donations from members.

Alma Victor offered pictures and journals to review and Miami County YMCA CEO and Director Jim McMaken enjoyed the evening with members.

The senior center offers trips, luncheons, cards, games, computers, and more. They can be reached at