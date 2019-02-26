Man charged with assault, abduction

WEST MILTON — A West Milton man is in jail following an alleged assault that happened last month.

James Henry II, 40, is awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges of misdemeanor assault, abduction, intimidation and disrupting public services. He is in custody in the Miami County Jail.

Police responded to a cell phone hang-up around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, and found Henry and the female victim at a residence on Sanlor Avenue in West Milton.

The victim accused Henry of grabbing her by the hair and stomping on her head. According to the first police report, officers noted that both parties had visible scratches and both declined to press any charges. Henry denied any “malicious acts,” according to the first report from the West Milton Police stated.

Another police report said that the victim later developed visible bruising on her face and was evaluated at a hospital. Police officers met with the victim the next day and documented her injuries.

The victim gave another statement to police and claimed that Henry locked them both into his bathroom and would not allow her to leave. She alleged that he pushed her into the bathtub and stomped on her face when she tried to get up. She also told police that Henry took her phone when she tried to call 911.

When asked why she didn’t want to file charges that night, she claimed that Henry told her they would both go to jail and she was afraid of being arrested. Police then filed charges against Henry.

On Jan. 24, the victim’s father told police that Henry was sending text messages threatening physical violence to the victim. According to a report, police were able to link the phone number to Henry’s business. Police decided to charge Henry with intimidation of a crime victim.

Last month, police were unable to locate Henry at his most recent address and issued an arrest warrant. According to Miami County’s jail roster, he was arrested on Feb. 25.

