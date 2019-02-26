Historical figures come to life at home school event

TROY — The fourth, fifth and sixth-grade home school students from the Classical Conversations-Tipp City Campus will be presenting the Faces of History program from 2-4:30 p.m. March 3 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

The students will be in costume and giving presentations on their historical figure of choice. This annual event allows the students to showcase their assignment in a fun and informative way. This is a highlight of the year for the Essentials Program students, ages 9-11, tutor Brandi Frank explained.

The students have been working hard all year learning to write well in their class on Essentials of the English Language. This assignment was a research paper on the historical character of their choice. They summarized their paper into a 60-90 second speech and will give a dramatic interpretation in front of the crowd of family and friends.

Classical Conversations, the world’s largest classical homeschool organization, provides Christian curriculum and supportive educational communities for students K-12. Families involved in Classical Conversations meet once a week in a co-op format and work on their own for the remainder of the week. The local Tipp City campus hosts students from kindergarten through eighth grade and there are additional Classical Conversations campuses in Trotwood, Springfield, and the greater Dayton area.

Parent Rebecca Romberger has been participating in the Faces of History program for two years.

“This opportunity gives kids another side to just researching a paper” she said. “The costumes, the presentation; it just makes the history come alive for them in a different way.”