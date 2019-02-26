Spring storytime offered at library

TROY — Registration for the spring story time session, “Books are TOAD-ally awesome,” will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 4 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 15 minutes of interaction through stories and songs followed by 15 minutes of playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction. Baby & Me Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and scheduled for March 20, 27, April 3, 10, 17, and 24.

Toddler Storytime focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute interactive storytime setting. Participants will enjoy various activities that may include stories, songs, puppets and/or a craft. Toddler storytimes are offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m. and scheduled for March 19, 26, April 2, 9, 16, and 23.

The Preschool Storytime is a 45-minute weekly program designed for children ages 4-5. Activities include stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Caregivers please leave your child with us and enjoy some quiet time in the library. The preschool storytimes are offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. and scheduled for March 19, 26, April 2, 9, 16, and 23.

Mornings in Motion, Family Storytimes, Discover, Create & Animate, Family Movie Night and more will be offered during the winter session; the six-week session will begin the week of March 18.

Registration is available at www.tmcpl.org, or call 339-0502 to register.