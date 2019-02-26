Secret Service speaks at SAR event

DAYTON — The U.S. Secret Service provided the speaker and program at this year’s joint George Washington’s Birthday Celebration sponsored by the local Sons of the American Revolution. The celebration was also attended by local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters.

The keynote speaker this year was Yvonne DiCristoforo, Special Agent in Charge of the US Secret Service, Cincinnati field office. She spoke and showed slides on the history and many duties of the Secret Service. These duties include investigation and prosecuting cases in counterfeiting, identity thief, and threat assessments, as well as, their well-known protection duties. She explained how Secret Service agents are recruited, trained, and assigned to various protection details in the U.S. and abroad. The Secret Service provides protection for many current and former political figures. DiCristoforo has personally headed the teams protecting three vice presidents and their families. She was able to share several personal stories about her experiences.

The local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is the Richard Montgomery Chapter of Dayton and the Miami Valley. They annually sponsor this joint celebration in order to assist with the communication and cooperation between the chapters. In turn, there is also an annual joint Holiday Party sponsored by the DAR chapters. Among the invited guests was the Piqua-Lewis Boyer DAR chapter of Miami County, the Fort GreeneVille DAR, and three DAR chapters in the Dayton area.

The Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit charitable organization affiliated with the Ohio Society and National Society of the SAR, whose members have proven their ancestry to patriotic activity during the Revolutionary War and the founding of the United States of America. The Richard Montgomery Chapter of the SAR meet at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month (except for a summer break of July and August) at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.

Interested parties in membership, potential programs, and guests should call (937) 335-7345 or email skpk1984@aol.com for more information. You can also check out the Richard Montgomery website and Facebook page.