Adams Street bike lane changes in the works

TROY — Last week, the city of Troy announced it would be relocating a portion of the Adams Street recreational trail and bike lane off the roadway and onto Riverside Cemetery land.

According to a press release last week, “After review of the Adams Street bike lane operations near the intersection of Riverside Drive, city of Troy crews have begun the work to relocate a portion of the lane off of the roadway and onto cemetery land.”

According to City Engineer Jillian Rhoades, the cost of the project is anticipated to be less than $25,000 and the project will not be finished until late May or early June. The cost will be paid for out of the general fund and is not part of the Riverside Drive Phase II project.

“City staff is currently performing the base preparation, and Wagner Paving will complete the asphalt work,” Rhoades said in an email Tuesday.

In the press release, Mayor Michael Beamish said, “While we can’t restore all four lanes like it was several years ago, we do have a recurrent bottleneck at the intersection across from the Hobart Arena and Community Park that should be fixed. By relocating the lane off of the road south of the Troy Junior High School entrance, we can restore a left turn only lane to improve vehicular movement through the intersection.”

Rhoades said plans to move the bike lane near the Troy Junior High School are not in the city’s future. “No, the terrain across from the junior high does not make this a feasible alternative,” she said.

Rhoades explained why Adams Street cannot return to its original four-lane configuration.

“Adams Street has never been warranted for four lanes of traffic, although it was striped that way. When we repaved the street in 2015, the traffic engineer recommended two options that provided two lanes of through traffic and bike lanes. There were two options for bike lanes – a single 10-foot wide lane and two separated 5-foot wide lanes. The city consulted with Troy City Schools as to which bike lane option they preferred. For safety reasons, a single 10-foot wide lane was preferred.”

Immediate work will include excavating a 10-foot wide recreational trail path and spreading gravel to allow it to settle prior to paving. In the future, that trail will connect to Community Park and the Riverside Drive trail to Duke Park. Several diseased trees have been removed to make room for the new trail and new trees may be planted in the future.

