Driver identified in SR 718 crash

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver who crashed into a home on State Route 718 and was trapped for hours on Thursday morning.

Sgt. Todd Tennant said Robert Bergman, 24, of Brookville, sustained possible internal and hip injuries as well as hypothermia stemming from the incident. Bergman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for treatment of his injuries. Bergman was not wearing a seat belt. Tennant said Bergman was only wearing a T-shirt inside the vehicle and was exhibiting signs of hypothermia at the scene.

Tennant said Miami County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Ryan Karn was traveling to Newton Local School when he saw the 2007 Cadillac Escalade embedded on the porch of the home in the 4700 block of State Route 718 around 7:20 a.m. Tennant said the engine was cold indicating Bergman had been trapped in the vehicle for several hours.

Tennant said the home is located on a curve and it appears Bergman continued straight into the home at speeds around 55 miles per hour.

The vehicle knocked a porch pole into the front door of the home, breaking the glass, yet the lone occupant inside didn’t hear the crash nor did he say he felt the cold air coming inside. Tennant said the man inside the home was asleep in a chair, unaware of the incident until authorities responded.

The investigation is ongoing, but Tennant said alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been involved in the incident.

Brookville man transported by CareFlight