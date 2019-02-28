Bradford-UVCC FFA celebrates FFA Week

BRADFORD — Last week was an important one for FFA members across the nation. National FFA Week is a time for members all around to celebrate agriculture and the organization they’re a part of. It’s not just big towns, but even the smallest ones of the U.S. Even the little village of Bradford’s FFA chapter made sure their school was involved throughout this week.

A spirit week was held starting on Tuesday: hat day, camo day, color wars, and blue and gold day. Students and staff even brought in $1 to wear a hat on Tuesday, in the end raising $150 that will be donated to the Bradford Resource Center. During that Tuesday, there was mini-golf available at lunch, along with corn hole on Thursday.

Friday was nothing less than eventful. FFA members held a staff appreciation pancake breakfast and February member meeting during lunch with a soup party. That afternoon, an assembly was held to get even more of the school involved. A wipeout course caused many laughs and bobbing for FFA emblems proved to be an interesting challenge. Winners of these events got to wrap up the week with a pie to the face of a teacher of their choosing.

All in all, it was a wonderful week for the Bradford chapter, but it wasn’t just all fun and games. The school learned the true power that the FFA organization can bring and agriculture became more than just some hobby to them, but instead an interest that brought the whole school together.