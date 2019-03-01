ESCC, Hobart partner to offer degree

PIQUA — Edison State Community College and Hobart Service have partnered to develop a pathway to facilitate the awarding of academic credits by Edison State for technical training conducted by Hobart Service. The new pathway will create a seamless transition to the next step in education for Hobart Service employees to obtain an Associate of Technical Study (ATS) degree with a major in either Business or Industrial Management.

“Hobart Service is excited about our partnership with Edison State because it will allow us to develop our world class technical team into future leaders throughout our organization,” said Eric Reisner, Vice President and General Manager North America at Hobart Service.

Students who successfully complete courses from the Service Training School at Hobart may apply up to 29 credit hours toward the ATS degree now offered at Edison State. The remaining balance of coursework required at Edison State may be completed online or in person in as little as one year.

“When we saw what an outstanding job Hobart Service does of teaching high-level technical skills to its service technicians, it seemed obvious that we should grant credit for that training,” Chris Spradlin, Provost of Edison State Community College.

“With such a strong foundation of learning, the technicians are then well-positioned to further their education and complete an associate’s degree from Edison State, which will provide them with the ability to advance in their careers,” added Spradlin.

The Industrial Management ATS degree allows employees to qualify for advancement within the management ranks of Hobart Service. The Business ATS provides an advancement pathway in other management areas such as marketing and human resources.

Students will be able to choose from two areas of focus: business or industrial management. The business option will emphasize customer service, financial accounting, marketing communication, organizational behavior, and business communication, while the industrial management option will concentrate on effective management, human relations in the workplace, operations management, and labor relations.

“Articulation agreements with regional businesses are the backbone in our workforce development program. Our associate of technical study pathways provide growth potential within our sector partners while promoting education for high-demand career trades,” said Dr. Tony Human, Dean of Professional and Technical Programs.

Edison State Community College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and the Industrial Management and Business ATS degrees are approved by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

For more information about the degree pathway, call 937.778.8600 and ask to speak with a resource specialist.