Shamrock Shuffle to benefit St. Patrick School

TROY — The Sixth annual St. Patrick School Alumni and Friends Shamrock Shuffle 5K race will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16.

Proceeds from the race help support the St. Patrick School Alumni & Friends Tuition Fund, an unrestricted fund created to offset student fees and provide financial support to St. Patrick families.

The race will begin at Troy Memorial Stadium and continue along the Miami River bike path and return back to the stadium. Following the race, the St. Patrick’s Day festivities will continue as race participants, family and friends will enjoy the Kegs and Eggs Breakfast at St. Patrick Church Undercroft, 409 E. Main St., Troy.

Awards and door prizes will be presented during that time with the top three finishers in each age group receiving collectible race beer steins. Younger participants will receive “pots of gold” filled with candy.

“This is our sixth year for the race and it just keeps growing,” said Chuck Karnehm, race committee member. “This is a fun family event that benefits the students of St. Patrick School. We were able to award four scholarships last year and hope to increase the number this year. So, ‘Get your green on,’ and be ready to have some fun.

“It will be a grand day for sure. I mean, come on, who doesn’t have fun on St. Patrick’s Day?”

Karnehm said organizers are expecting 250-300 people to register for the race and several racers dress in colorful Irish costumes.

Register for the Shamrock Shuffle 5K Race at Speedy-feet.com. Pre-race registration is $25 with a T-shirt if registration is received by Friday, March 1. Ages 7-12 are $20 with a T-shirt, and age 6 and younger is free without a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $35 without a T-shirt.

For more information about the race or how to become a race sponsor, contact Karnehm at (937) 524-1517 or email ckarnehm@gmail.com.