Art scholarship open to local students

MIAMI COUNTY — Graduating high school students in the Miami County area will continue to benefit from a local art scholarship. The Karen Ingle Memorial Art Scholarship Fund was created in memory of Karen Ingle, who passed in November 2001.

The art scholarship was founded by the late Bob Penny of Penny, Ohlmann, Neiman Advertising Agency, and his wife, Jean, in honor and tribute to Karen, who had been employed with the advertising agency for over 28 years and had remained close friends and colleagues to the Pennys.

Karen’s parents, Scott and Miriam Ingle, were substantial contributors to the initial founding of the Art Scholarship. They did so to keep Karen’s memory of her contributions to both the commercial and liberal arts world alive and to flourish in this ever-changing world of arts and culture.

Karen Ingle had an enthusiastic and warm spirit, incredible artistic talent, and ability to inspire others by setting an example that many have sought to follow. Karen’s artistic contributions included designing a new Buccaneer emblem for her alma mater in Covington, and creating seasonal banners which hung all over the City of Oakwood for many years.

The Karen Ingle Memorial Art Scholarship was founded in tribute to Karen and to ensure that her memory will continue to inspire others in the art community. Seniors graduating in 2019 from a high school in Miami County are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The individual must be planning to attend a two or four-year accredited university, art school, or college and pursue an undergraduate degree in commercial art, fine art, art history, or art education.

A $1,500 scholarship will be offered this spring to individuals who meet the established criteria. Schools in the Miami County District include, Bethel, Bradford, Covington, Miami East, Milton-Union, Newton, Piqua, Tippecanoe, Troy, and the Upper Valley Career Center. Students should contact their guidance office for an application and criteria of the scholarship program. The deadline for applications to be turned in is March 20.

All applications should be mailed to The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373, Attn: Karen Ingle Art Scholarship. If you have any questions regarding the Karen Ingle Memorial Art Scholarship or making donations to it, please call the Troy Foundation at (937) 339-8935.

The Karen Ingle Memorial Art Scholarship provides a helping hand to the youth of today for the opportunity to aspire to the heights to which Karen soared.